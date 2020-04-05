Bait-ul-Maal distributes ration cards

STAFF REPORTER

Head of the Bait-ul-Mal Sindh HunaidLakhani visited different areas of Soldier Bazar and distributed ration cards among the needy people there the other day. The deserving people could collect ration by showing those cards, said the issued press release. On the occasion,HunaidLakhani said people were facing difficulties during the lockdown, adding Bait-ul-Mal was trying to provideration to the deserving and needy people. The Bait-ul-Mal Sindh chief said the ration was being distributed with the help of Saylani Welfare Trust.He also appealed the philanthropists to come forward and help the needy people in this difficult time.