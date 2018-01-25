Bait-ul-Hilal orphanage gutted

Srinagar

Bait-ul-Hilal orphanage at Jawahar Nagar was gutted in a fire incident late last evening while adjoining structure was partially damaged.

Around 24 children enrolled in the orphanage were present in the two-storey structure at the time of the incident. They were evacuated to safer places.

Panic gripped the area as fire engulfed the orphanage. Amid chaos, the locals rushed to the spot. Several fire-tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. Local youth also joined the firefighting operation.

“Due to intense flames, we could not save belongings present inside the orphanage. The flames were so high that these could be seen from long distances,” said a group of local youth.

Muhammad Akbar Dar, joint director, fire and emergency services Kashmir said a distress call was received at 9:21 pm on Monday.

“We immediately rushed to the spot and started fire-fighting operations,” he said. He added that the two-storey structure made up of wood was completely gutted in the incident.

“As we received the information, our priority was safety of children. Fortunately, no children was trapped and they were safely evacuated,” he said. He said roof and forth floor of the building belonging to Dr Muhammad Yusuf got partially damaged in the incident.

“We have registered a case and cause of fire is being ascertained,” said a police official. District development commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid, visited the spot and met executives of the orphanage. He also spent more than an hour with children who were apparently in shock due to the incident. The children displayed remains of their gutted books.

Senior citizens of the locality apprised the DDC about the plight of children and urged him to extend all possible help in rebuilding the structure.

“District administration will take every possible measure to help these children,” the DDC told them.

The DDC also asked for preparing list of books and stationeries and assured that these will provided to enrolled students.

DDC also extended financial help to one of the students enrolled in this orphanage for his further studies. This student had secured 91 percent marks in recently announced class 10 results.

“We have distributed blankets and made all arrangements for bedding of the children. We have also provided them furnishing. The district administration will provide all possible help to them,” the DDC told Greater Kashmir.—GK