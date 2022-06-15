Jonny Bairstow scored a match-winning 136 off 92 balls to lead England to a remarkable five-wicket, second test victory over New Zealand that clinched the three-test series for the hosts.

New Zealand were bowled out for 284 before lunch on the final day, setting England a target of 299 to win – the highest ever to claim a test victory at Trent Bridge.

England reached the figure in just 50 overs thanks to the exploits of Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes (75 not out from 70 balls) who clobbered New Zealand bowlers all over the ground.

The match set the record for the most boundaries in a test match with 250 in total, including 24 sixes.

England wobbled in the middle at 139 for four at tea, having lost leading batsman Joe Root for three, as the visitors showed some fight.

But then Bairstow and Stokes ripped the New Zealand attack apart in devastating fashion, hammering 102 in the first nine overs after the interval.

Stokes was hampered by a knee injury, but with Bairstow taking the lead, their partnership was worth 179 runs in 20.1 overs

Bairstow flew to his century in 77 balls — the second fastest test century by an England player, one ball slower than Gilbert Jessop’s record against Australia at The Oval in 1902.

The Yorkshireman finally departed to a standing ovation after he was caught behind by Trent Boult, having hit seven sixes and 14 fours

Stokes and Ben Foakes took care of the remaining 27 runs to soak up the cheers.

England’s win was a perfect example of the teachings of their new coach Brendon McCullum and their new captain Ben Stokes both of whom are known for their aggressive attacking cricket.

England had won just one in 17 tests before appointing Stokes and McCullum in May and the pair have won their first two matches with an attacking approach with both bat and ball.

The tourists were without their captain Kane Williamson in this test after he tested positive for COVID, and seamer Kyle Jamieson was unable to bowl in the second innings due to a back injury, but they will still be looking for answers after letting the match slip despite scoring 553 runs in the first innings.