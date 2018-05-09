Bail to murderers of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto amounts to injustice: Nafisa Shah

ISLAMABAD : Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Nafisa Shah has expressed grave concerns over bail granted to five killers of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Dr. Nafisa Shah said that former dictator General Parvez Musharraf who was involved in the murder of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was allowed to leave the country and now he is avoiding to face the murder charges in Pakistani courts.

She said that the police officers who were giving sentence in this murder case have not only been released on bail but also have been restored on their jobs.

Dr. Nafisa Shah said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was not only twice elected Prime Minister of Pakistan but also was an international leader. She said that the release of her murderers amounts to refusing to give justice to her.

The Secretary Information PPPP said that with this bail the people who have been challenging the writ of the state will be encouraged and will continue their terror acts. It is on the record that the prosecutor of this case was murdered in broad day light. The perception is getting stronger that Bhuttos never got justice in this country, Dr. Nafisa Shah added.

Orignally published by INP