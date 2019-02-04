Bail application of Saqlain dismissed

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the bail application of Program Manager UN vaccination program Saqlain Gillani in a case pertaining to illegal execution of tenders. The accused Saqlain Gillani was arrested from the court premises after the bail dismissal by the two-member bench of IHC, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan. The defendant was on interim bail till today, granted in the previous date by the bench.

According to details, the NAB recovered over Rs 18.8 million along with foreign currency during a raid at his residence which he allegedly received as commission. The Counsel for Saqlain Gillani argued the case and disclosed that the said amount was the first installment received after selling of personnel property of Saqlain Gillani.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp