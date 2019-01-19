Baig opens GTex Expo 2019

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig,Senior Vice President FPCCI &former Advisor to Prime Minister on Textile inaugurated GTex Int’l Textile Machinery Expofrom 19– 22 January 2019 at Expo Centre Karachi.

There are 782booths comprising of 253 foreign and 169 local exhibitors from 43 countries including China, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Italy, Turkey Spain, UK & USA participating in the G-Tex displaying692 brands of the world renowned Textile Machinery Suppliers Covering Textile, Denim, Leather, Dyes & Chemicals, Embroidery & Digital Printing.

The organizer expecting 45000 visitors in 3 days of G-Tex.Dr. Baig informed delegates and the media thatit’s a good opportunity for machine suppliers to sale textile machinery to Pakistan as the Government has withdrawn custom duty and sale tax on the import of textile machinery to promote industrialization in the country.

Moreover the Government has also announced recently the Trade Enhancement package of Rs.180 billion out of which Rs.80 billion allocated for textile sector to boost our exports.

Dr. Baig visited the stalls and the foreign delegates expressed their satisfaction on the improved law & order and energy situation in Pakistan. The machines suppliers said they consider Pakistan one of the most promising market for the sale of textile machinery to equip our textile manufacturers with the latest technology.

