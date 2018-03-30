Bahria University signs MOU with PIEAS

Bahria University Islamabad signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences (PIEAS) for scientific cooperation in the fields of mutual interests.

The management of Bahria University is endeavoring hard to promote linkages with Universities and Research & Development Organizations of Pakistan for the purpose of achieving its vision and mission as well as for scientific cooperation in the fields of mutual interests, a press release said on Thursday.

By signing this MOU the two institutions committed to encourage cooperation and direct contact between the two organizations through exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel for the development in teaching and research. Broad areas of the agreement also included holding joint conferences and supervision of research projects. Rector PIEAS Dr Nasir Majid visited Bahria University Head Office where Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafique HI (M) signed the MOU in the presence of managements from both the organizations. Rector BU speaking on the occasion emphasized the requirement of opening all avenues for promotion of research potential of researchers enabling them to apply their academic knowledge in practical projects.—APP

