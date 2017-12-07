Bahria University organizes Biannual Career Expo

Bahria University (BU) Islamabad organized Biannual Career Expo 2017 with an aim to bring job seekers and employers under one roof and to guide candidates on various career paths and innovative job hunt tactics.

The job fair served as an effective way for the organizations to directly interact with prospective candidates and recruit the required talent without going through long process of traditional hiring practices, a press release said here Wednesday.

Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (R) Tanveer Faiz HI (M) inaugurated the event, while senior management of the university, alumni and potential employers were also present at the occasion.

The Career Expo ’17 provided a forum to connect employers, who offer career opportunities, with candidates from BU. The industry players as well as human resources experts from top organizations gave an overview of the various industries’ update on HR demands, entry requirement and career prospects. Around 70 leading companies of telecom, FMCG, services, manufacturing, Media, NGOs and banking sectors participated in the Career Expo 2017. The main highlight of the job fair included giving dedicated and talented job seekers the opportunity to meet with employers at Bahria University Islamabad.

Other resources that were available included career counseling professionals. The event continued for the whole day during which the employers conducted on spot interviews and selected the candidates as per their requirement.

The companies namely Air Blue, Geo News, Hum TV, Capital TV, Meezan Bank, NBP/NAFA Nestle IBM,LMKR and many others attended the event. Large number of current students appeared for interviews and explored career opportunities for themselves.—APP

