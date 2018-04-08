Bahria University Medical & Dental College holds convocation

Observer Report

The 5th MBBS and 2nd BDS Convocation ceremony of Bahria University Medical & Dental College was held on Saturday. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest and conferred degrees upon 133 graduating doctors and awarded medal to position holders.

While addressing the audience, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the students and their parents on their splendid success and said that the occasion of convocation is very important for graduates as it symbolizes successful completion of their education and transition into a career aimed at serving humanity.

He advised the graduates to be men and women of sterling character, have a positive attitude towards life and sacrifice personal gains for the national interests.

The chief guest while appreciating the achievements of Bahria University Medical and Dental College stressed on the need to keep pace with the evolving advancements in the domain of medical sciences through continuously upgrading its curricula and transforming it into a more learner-friendly and research-oriented college.

Earlier in his welcome address, Vice Admiral (Retd) Muhammad Shafique, Rector Bahria University felicitated the Medical & Dental graduates on successfully achieving this milestone. The Rector stated that the universities have great responsibility of producing quality graduates who could contribute positively in various fields.