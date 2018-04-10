Bahria University establishes Endowment Fund Trust

Staff Reporter

Bahria University has established “Bahria University Endowment Fund Trust” to generate regular and permanent income to supplement grants and contributions made by donors.

The objective of this trust is to attract contributions, donations and to create a pool of funds as endowment. This will provide an alternate source of funding for BU. The trust is to be run by Board of Trustees which includes, Rector Bahria University, Pro Rector Bahria University, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (T&E), Financial Advisor Pakistan Navy, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, President Women Chamber of Commerce, President BU Alumni Association, Chairman Gallup Pakistan, CEO Nayatel, Chairman Rastgar Engineering Company and Director Finance Bahria University (as secretary)

The amount generated from fund would be used for strengthening the functions of the Bahria University. The Fund can also be used for improving intellectual and physical infrastructure for promotion and dissemination of knowledge and technology at Bahria University.

The first meeting of the Board of Trustees was held at Bahria University, Head Office Islamabad for the signing of Trust Deed and to discuss the future course of action. The trustees shared their valuable input with regard to the governing of initial funds and ways & means of bolstering the endowments. The members agreed that the fund should be invested in innovative and beneficial untapped areas.