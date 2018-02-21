Bahria University appoints new Rector

Staff Reporter

Vice Admiral (Retd) Muhammad Shafiq HI (M) has been appointed as new Rector of Bahria University. He has meritorious 36 years’ service and was a distinguished professional of Pakistan Navy. He has held important appointments which provided him tremendous exposure in operations, staff, training and education. He holds degrees and certifications in management and Strategic Studies from Pakistan and abroad. The Board of Governors of Bahria University in its 38th meeting appointed him as Rector BU in accordance with Bahria University Ordinance.

In his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (Retd) Muhammad Shafiq HI (M) said that we would like to open all the doors for promoting the research potential of the students, which will enable them to use their academic knowledge for practical projects. To this end we have to build bridges between the University and the corporate sector, opening the way for research, and making students apply their academic skills to practical projects. We aim for all this to take place in a University environment that is safe and friendly, and at the same time disciplined, as envisaged by Quaid e Azam. Directors, Officers and staff of Bahria University extend their best wishes to Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq HI (M) for his vision of achieving Excellence in Higher Education.