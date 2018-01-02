Bahria Town’s New Year fireworks enthrall participants

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Bahria Town welcomed 2018 with epic fireworks simultaneously in 3 cities Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The grandest New Year celebrations were attended by hundreds of thousands of people.

The spectacular celebrations were organized in Karachi at Pakistan’s tallest 62-storey structure Bahria Icon at Shahrah-e-Firdousi near Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine, in addition to an enchanting performance of international standard dancing fountains at Bahria Fountain in Bahir Town Karachi (Super Highway).