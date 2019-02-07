Bahria Town’s irregularities!

Being a Pakistani and irrespective of any loyalty with Bahria Town, Scribe intends to pen down some suggestions for consideration by the concerned quarters. No doubt about misdeeds of BT and decision of Supreme Court, even then, no harm if revision is considered due to present state of affairs in the country. Demolishing (a single) building is not only loss of BT, person, but also, of State. Because, material used for construction of a building goes, sometime upto ‘billions of rupees’ including imported items. Certainly, by demolishing, all goes to drain. And, on the other side, families suffer (psychologically) badly.

Bahria Town’s offer for depositing some amount to avoid legal proceedings is appreciated really. And, if honourable Court deems fit, may increase (maximum amount) because, national coffer needs it seriously. And, also, let’s manage to utilize brain of (Malik Riaz and likewise personalities) more properly. For example, let’s assign a part of BT to M/o Housing and Works and even, a helping hand, in search of oil – where there is will, there is way!

Certainly, SC has her own justification and valid reasons for demolishing but, this Scribe intends to point out that in this way investment of hundreds of thousands of people is/will be at stake. No argument, BT has invested billions of rupees and techniques, for providing quality homes. And, no argument, past Governments could be called ‘criminal’ on the basis of non-provision of – roti, kapra our makan and karz utaro mulk sunwaro, etc. So, people were compelled to invest in ‘Housing Societies’. In the past, apex court settled down irregularities of Grand Hyatt Hotel Islamabad, on the plea that it has become a question of huge investment by citizens.

M AZAM MINHAS

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp