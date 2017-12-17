Bahria Town unveils CineGold Plex: Pakistan’s First Gold Class 3D Cinema

KARACHI : Bahria Town unveiled CineGold Plex at Bahria Town Karachi on a beautiful winter evening this Friday, amidst great applause from a dignified gathering comprising top management of Bahria Town Karachi, noted social and media personalities.

The cinema was inaugurated by the chief guest of the evening Mrs. Malik Riaz Hussain.

The star-studded Red Carpet was hosted by Nadia Hussain and Sadaf Hameed. Many prominent celebrities were spotted including Javed Sheikh, Amina Sheikh, Ayesha Omar, Sunita Marshal, Zara Abid, Javaria Hanif, Faraz Farooqui, Hammad Farooqui, Ayaz Khan, Raeed Alam, Nimra Khan, Juvaria Abbasi etc.

CineGold Plex features Platinum, Gold and Red theatres equipped with the brightest projector of the world BARCO DP4K Projector, 4 Harkness Silver Screen, 4 way Digital QSC 7.1 Sound System, Security Alarms, CCTV Cameras, Smoke detectors etc. VVIP boxes, designer sofa recliners and comfortable seats made it a memorable movie night. Starting from Bahria Town Islamabad and later opened in Lahore, CineGold Plex has enthralled movie-goers in the two cities. The opening of CineGoldPlex Karachi augurs well for the entertainment and culture scene of Pakistan’s city of lights.

The event was managed by Constantine Company, whereas all the glittery Celebrities, Press and Social Media was handled by THOR PR – The House of Rana.

Orignally published by NNI