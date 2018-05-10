Bahria Town Karachi woes

A modern and well-planned city was fast emerging in the outskirts of Karachi because of residential and commercial housing projects launched by Bahria Town. The plan attracted buyers from across the country and billions of rupees were invested both by Bahria Town as well as customers in different schemes.

The huge Bahria Town Karachi project is however facing uncertainty due to recent judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. As a consequence not only hundreds of thousands of investors are feared to suffer but also the Bahria Town that has been making contribution in fulfilling aspirations of people for quality living. BT has delivered in different cities where others including Federal and Provincial Governments miserably failed to meet increasing housing needs of the growing population. The most important aspect of the Bahria schemes is that these are planned on modern lines and offer good environment to their dwellers. There are reports that prices of land and property in Bahria Karachi have fallen upto 20% since announcement of judgement by the apex court. Fresh transactions are at standstill as no one knows for sure what would be the final outcome. There is logic in complaints that the judiciary should have taken notice much earlier – at the time of initiation of the project by Bahria and not now when hundreds of thousands of transactions have taken place. Same is the case with One Constitution Avenue complex in Islamabad, which was declared illegal when the building was about to be completed in few months. A huge structure is standing idly and there are apprehensions that in the absence of any proper plans for its ultimate utilisation billions of rupees would go down the drain. In the case of Bahria Karachi, the apex court has also suggested a way-out and hopefully the stakeholders would resolve the issue at the earliest within the parameters proposed by the court.

