Bahria Town dancing fountain, DanZoo all set for Eid celebrations

Staff Reporter

Bahria Town has a tradition of organizing spectacular events to celebrate every occasion which has always been a sensational success attracting hordes of spectators from everywhere to Bahria Town.

This Eid-ul-FitrBahria Town Karachi is arranging a complete entertainment package at Bahria Town Dancing Fountain andDanZoo. The three days event will feature dazzling display of water and laser light display at Bahria Dancing Fountain from 8 to 11 pm, after every half hour. DanZoo will host exotic animal and reptile show from 5pm till 8 pm followed by a great musical evening till 11pm.

Anticipating a huge response from Bahria Town residents and nonresidents Bahria Town administration is making special arrangements to facilitate the people to enjoy every moment of Eid, at Bahria Town.

Besides these fun-filled shows, don’t forget to take Tour deDanzoo in golf carts around DanZoo which is Pakistan’s first day and night zoo and is home to a range of exotic and indigenous breeds of animals and birds from ferocious carnivores African lion, White lion, Bengal tiger, Leopard, Puma, Asiatic black bears; amazing antelopes including Red deer, Chital deer, Fallow deer, Black bucks, Hog deer, Urial, Llama; crocodiles; ostriches, rhea, emu and an exotic range of ducks, geese and swans. The aviary is a stellar feature of DanZoo with a complete range of birds including peacocks, parrots, macaws, sparrows, doves, nightingales etc.

Comprising 250+ fountain jets, 2 water screens with 6 lasers green + Multicolored & 350 LED Lighting Projectors and 2 HD4k video projectors, Bahria Dancing Fountain creates a spell binding effect on the audience when they see the water reach up to 180 feet into the air.

Bahria Dancing Fountain has been created by internationally acclaimed and award winning architects who have to their credit an endless list of modern day wonders of the world including but not restricted to Singapore Sentosa Fountain, Shanghai Disneyland Park, Futuroscope in France & Dubai Canal Waterfall.

Special arrangements are underway at the Carnival in Bahria Town Karachi where restaurants and fast food outlets are preparing new recipes and adding new flavors to win the hearts and minds of their customers on 3 days of Eid. Carnival is home to Burger King, Pizza Hut, The Cave, Istanbul, Koyla Karahi, Filly, Freshens, Baloch Ice Cream, A-One Food, Creamery and Horizon, the fine dining restaurant.

Bahria Town Karachi is home to a world of tourist attractions including BahriaAdventura a world class theme park, Grand Jamia Masjid world’s 3rd and Pakistan’s largest masjid, CineGold, Pakistan’s largest Rafi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan’s first Hyatt Regency Hotel restaurants and cafes.