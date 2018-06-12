Bahria Town completes another public welfare initiative

Successfully restores Karachi’s 3rd largest public healthcare facility at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

Bahria Town Karachi has taken yet another giant step towards the betterment of the people of Karachi. In a grand ceremony on a Monday morning, Bahria Town Karachi inaugurated a section of Emergency Ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Chief Guest of the ceremony Mayor Karachi Mr. Waseem Akhtar was joined by Executive Director Bahria Town Karachi Mr. Malik Abdul Hafeez, Management of Bahria Town Karachi, noted social and media personalities.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Karachi Mr. Waseem Akhtar thanked Chairman Bahria Town Mr. Malik Riaz Hussain for his support and admired the efforts of Bahria Town Karachi for bringing betterment to the lives of the people of Karachi.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was constructed early in the decade of 1970. It is the third largest public hospital in Karachi serving hundreds of people on a daily basis. However the condition of the infrastructure and facilities has deteriorated immensely over the past many years.

Upon witnessing the situation about two months ago, Chairman Bahria Town Mr. Malik Riaz Hussain immediately took it upon himself to restore and upgrade the public institution. It was decided to initiate the restoration work from the emergency ward.

A section comprising 13 beds was selected and it was successfully restored and refurbished, within a short span of two months.Best planning ensured successful completion of work without disturbing the routine operations of the hospital. Bahria Town team also managed to successfully complete and handover the ward on the target date of 27th Ramadan.

During restoration work, shortage of oxygen supply due to lack of funds came to the fore. Realizing the importance of oxygen supply to the patients,Bahria Town Karachi has pledgedto bear the costs of hospital’s oxygen supply since March 2018.

Emergency ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital consists of 40 beds whereas the section which is restored has the capacity of 13 beds.

This section is centrally air conditioned and contains every possible facility required by an emergency ward. From ceiling to new flooring the restoration work speaks of high quality. The electrically operated bed are from a renowned British brand “Paramount”. Each bed has its own curtain to maintain patient’s privacy. Each bed has its own pendent in order to monitor complete vital signs of a patient. Each bed comes with a locker to secure patients precious articles. Each unit has a sanitized gloves dispenser mounted on a wall.

There are 4 washrooms with the emergency section. The toilet and shower areas have special grab bars in order to provide support to the patients. Grab bars are not a common feature in the hospitals of Pakistan.

Bahria Town management will be observing the measures taken the by theAbbasi Shaheed hospital management and will proceed further with the restoration plan only if the maintenance practices are satisfactory.—PR