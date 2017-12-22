Bahria Town achieves another milestone to serve masses: Malik Riaz

Organ Transplant Center inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Bahria Town has Thursday launched Pakistan’s Best Organ Transplant Centre at Bahria International Hospital Bahria Orchard, Lahore, at a graceful opening ceremony. Malik Riaz Hussain, Chairman Bahria Town (Pvt) Limited was the chief guest of the ceremony which was attended by leading names from the healthcare sector, noted socialites, representatives of civil society and teams of print and electronic media.

Speaking on the occasion Malik Riaz Hussain, Chairman Bahria Town praised the efforts of the medical team of the hospital on this achievement. He said, ‘By the Grace of Allah, today we have crossed another milestone to serve our poor people at door step at a very low cost as compare to India.’

A 100 bedded state-of-the-art Bahria International Hospital Orchard, Lahore was established on 25th October 2017. Since then the hospital has been managing and performing Liver, Kidney and Corneal Transplant Surgeries, in world-class environment under the supervision of foreign experienced surgeons and consultants.

So, far the center has performed a number of successful surgeries including 55 kidney, 6 liver and multiple corneal transplants. The center is approved by Punjab Organ Transplant Authority. As a full-fledged Organ Transplant Center, the first-rate facility will become a center of excellence in organ transplant.

