Bahria Greens project launched sans NOC, SBCA tells SHC

“Bahria Greens” project was launched without obtaining a sale and advertisement no-objection certificate from the authority, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has informed the Sindh High Court. The authority addedbesides that all the construction activities at Bahria Town were unauthorised and illegal. The SHC was hearing a petition filed against Bahria Town’s new scheme by a two-judge bench, headed by Justice KhadimHussainShaikh. SBCA deputy director (design and complaint) filed comments stating that before launching a large publicity campaign of “Bahria Greens” on media for booking/sale of plots, Bahria Town did not obtain the NOC as required under Section 5 of SBCO 1979. It further said that a layout plan for land measuring 4,696.685 acres was issued by the Malir Development Authority (MDA) in August 2014 and Bahria Town had applied for issuance of a revised NOC for the same which could not be considered due to non-fulfilment of conditions of the NOC issued earlier. “M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd continued construction of multi-storey buildings/bungalows and development of the project without valid approvals/NOCs from the SBCA and other agencies and matter was under enquiry with NAB authorities and also sub-judice before the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” the SBCA said. It further maintained that in its January 14, 2018 judgement the apex court had imposed a ban on construction of beyond six floors which was also applicable to Bahria Town Karachi while in its May 2018 order in a suomotu case, the Supreme Court had also directed the allottees of the project to deposit their instalments in a special account opened by the additional registrar at the Karachi registry.