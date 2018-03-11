Bahria Dancing Fountain all set to mesmerize Karachiites

Bahria Dancing Fountain mesmerize of the senses of the residents of Bahria Town and the people of Karachi, with the most dazzling display of water and laser light choreography, in South Asia. Regular weekly shows are going to start from this Sunday from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Bahria Dancing Fountain is the newest addition to the city’s tourist attractions. Comprising 250+ fountains with 2 water screens and 6 Lasers Green + Multicolored & 350 LED Lighting Projections 2 HD4k video projectors, shooting water 180 feet into the sky, Bahria Dancing Fountain will cast a magical spell on its audience.

Bahria Dancing Fountain has been designed by the creators of the most famous water wonders in the world including Singapore Sentosa Fountain, Shanghai Disneyland Park, Futuroscope in France, Dubai Fountain & Dubai Canal Waterfall, just to name a few.

The Carnival area which houses a number of food outlets both local spicy and international fast food chains will cater to the food cravings of the visitors.

Residents of Bahria Town Karachi and the people from all parts of the city are excited about the start of the regular shows of Bahria Dancing Fountain. —PR

