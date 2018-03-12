Bahria dancing fountain mesmerize Karachiites

Bahria Dancing Fountain mesmerized the senses of the residents of Bahria Town and the people of Karachi on Sunday, with the most dazzling display of water and laser light choreography.

Bahria Dancing Fountain is the newest addition to the city’s tourist attractions. Comprising 250 fountains with 2 water screens, 6 Lasers Green, Multicolored and 350 LED Lighting Projections and two HD4k video projectors, shooting water 180 feet into the sky. Bahria Dancing Fountain cast a magical spell on its audience. Bahria Dancing Fountain has been designed by the creators of the most famous water wonders in the world including Singapore Sentosa Fountain, Shanghai Disneyland Park, Futuroscope in France, Dubai Fountain & Dubai Canal Waterfall, just to name a few. The Carnival area which houses a number of food outlets both local spicy and international fast food chains catered the food cravings of the visitors.

Residents of Bahria Town Karachi and the people from all parts of the city were excited with the start of the regular shows of Bahria Dancing Fountain.—PR

