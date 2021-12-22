Bahrain’s naval commander meets COAS Bajwa to discuss defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in defence & security fields were discussed.

COAS stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship.

The Bahrain’s commander underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam also called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/us-special-envoy-meets-coas-bajwa-lauds-pakistans-role-in-afghanistan/