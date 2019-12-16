Bahrain’s King confers kingdom’s highest civil award on PM Imran

Observer Report

Manama

Prime Minister Imran Khan was awarded Bahrain’s highest civil award by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, during his trip to the Gulf country on Monday.

The premier met the king at the Sakhir Palace. Prime Minister Imran was visiting on the invitation of King Hamad to attend the country’s National Day celebrations as a guest of honour. This was his first visit to Bahrain since he assumed office.

Upon his arrival, the premier was received by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and accorded a guard of honour. The premier had earlier held a meeting with Crown Prince Salman during which discussions were held on Pakistan-Bahrain bilateral issues and the regional situation, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

They also witnessed the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding in the fields of higher education, scientific research, sports and medical sciences.

The premier is accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran held one-on-one meetings with the Bahraini king as well as delegation talks with the crown prince.

During these meetings, the prime minister discussed bilateral relations between the two countries as well as matters concerning regional and international issues, the press release added.

In a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) noted that the visit “will enable the two sides to explore ways and means to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties”.

It will “impart a strong impetus to both sides’ endeavours to forge a closer, multifaceted bilateral relationship,” the statement added.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office earlier, a delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials accompanied the prime minister.

Taking to Twitter, Bukhari apologised for not being able to accommodate a gathering organised by Bahrain-based Pakistanis.