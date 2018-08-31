Bahrain to host World Islamic Banking Conference

Observer Report

Muscat

Held under the patronage of Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the strategic partnership of the Central Bank of Bahrain, the World Islamic Banking Conference (WIBC) will take place on November 26, 27 and 28 in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Middle East Global Advisors (MEGA), a leading financial intelligence platform facilitating the development of knowledge-based economies in the Middle East North Africa Southeast Asia (Menasea) markets, announced that it will convene the 25th anniversary edition of its flagship offering – the largest and most prestigious gathering of Islamic banking and finance leaders in the world – at the ART Rotana Hotel in Amwaj Islands.

Over 1,200 global industry powerhouses, policy makers, innovators and stakeholders will converge for the three-day-long forum that is spearheading a series of discussions gravitating around the theme of “Islamic Finance & Sustainable Economic Growth in the Age of Disruption”, in line with its steady vision to serve as a compass for the global Islamic finance and banking industry.

Speaking ahead of the 25th WIBC, Ehsan Abbas, Chairman, Middle East Global Advisors, said: “For over 25 years, WIBC has helped forge a robust ecosystem to widen the scope of Islamic finance to meet new realities, whilst staying true to its ideals. The year 2018 will mark the 25th anniversary edition of the World Islamic Banking Conference – testament to its continued significance as a trusted benchmark for the industry to gather and share critical insights going forward.”

