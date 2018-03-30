Bahrain set to raise $1bn via sukuk

Manama

Bahrain was set to raise $1 billion with an international issue of Islamic bonds yesterday but did not proceed with a proposed conventional bond sale because it found the pricing demands of some investors too costly, banking sources said.

When the kingdom started meeting investors last week ahead of its debt issue, it was considering a sale of a seven-and-a-half-year sukuk, and also an issue of conventional bonds with maturities of 12 or 30 years or both, depending on market conditions, documents from the banks leading the deal showed.

Yesterday, Bahrain went ahead with the sukuk sale, setting the final size of the issue at $1bn after having received orders of around $2bn. But it abandoned plans for the conventional issue because investors demanded a premium to buy it, the sources said.

The pricing of the new sukuk, which yield 6.875 per cent, was generous to investors, fund managers said. Yields on Bahrain’s existing sukuk maturing in 2024 and 2025 jumped about 50 basis points yesterday when Bahrain announced initial price guidance in the 7pc area.

Dubai’s Mashreqbank estimated in a research note that the sukuk’s pricing offered investors roughly 55 bps more than its assessment of the instrument’s fair value, and significantly more than debt issued by similarly rated sovereigns such as Jordan and Sri Lanka.

Nevertheless, Bahrain may have found it easier and cheaper to sell sukuk than conventional bonds because of unsatisfied demand among Islamic funds and other institutions which only invest in Sharia-compliant instruments.

Bahrain mandated BNP Paribas, Citi, Gulf International Bank, National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered to arrange the bonds. It issued its latest international bond last September, raising $3bn and receiving investor orders in excess of $15bn.—Agencies