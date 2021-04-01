Bahrain Prince Salman wishes Imran speedy recovery

Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Wednesday in a phone call inquired after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.

The prime minister hoped that the brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain would continue to prosper and strengthen in the years ahead, Prime Minister Office Media Wing in a press release said.

It was further agreed to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries.—APP