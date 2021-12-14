Bahrain Police Day – Interior Minister highlights security personnel’s dedication in serving nation

MANAMA – Bahrain Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on Tuesday shed light on the patriotism and dedication of country’s police officials in serving the nation during an event in connection with Bahrain Police Day.

He expressed greetings and best wishes to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The festivities aim to revive the memory of modern Bahrain formed in the era of the founder Ahmed Al Fateh and the Accession Day of HM the King.

He said that the Bahrain Police Day comes with a noble mission that we are honoured to fulfill as a noble goal that deserves sacrifices. We write down an era of loyalty to the leader of accomplishments, HE the King.

“His directives inspire our dedication and strong will. We keep our vows to do the necessary for Bahrain to remain safe and peaceful and filled with tolerance and coexistence. We expressed our gratitude for the support Bahrain Police receive from HRH the Crown Prince,” he added.

“The Bahrain Police Day showcases facts about security and stability as a vital national sign. Our security and stability affirm the honest approach to the successful journey toward a brighter tomorrow that ensures decent living on this great land.

“The reduction in crime rate and the accomplishment of unprecedented rates in fighting them despite complicated security challenges affirm that Bahrain is secure and stable and is on the right track. The accomplishment is because of the honest men who promised God, showed loyalty to HM the King, and made sacrifices for all to be blessed with security. Along with the dedication of citizens to do their responsibility towards their nation through construction community partnership. It is a foundation in the protection of national security and accomplishment,” the interior minister said.

The characteristics of contemporary security operations require developing security strategies in terms of organisation, preparedness and training, he said.

The development of security performance should be based on the modernisation of security approach to enhance organisational work competency, reinforce competitiveness between the Ministry’s directorates and affiliates to adopt modern security skills and provide the best services to meet Bahrain Vision 2030 to increase productivity and innovations within the framework of international competitiveness.