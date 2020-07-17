Bahrain FM wishes Quriesh good health

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani has inquired about the health of his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and prayed for his health and wellbeing.

Qureshi was tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and had quarantined himself for 14 days. He has recovered now from the virus and is stated to be in stable condition.

The Bahrain Foreign Minister in a letter sent recently to Shah Mahmood Qureshi has wished him a speedy recovery.

“I pray for your continued good health and I look forward to maintaining our close cooperation in the upcoming period,” said Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in his ‘Get Well Soon’ message for his Pakistani counterpart.