Bahrain bound passenger held

Silakot

The Airport Security Force (ASF) deported and arrested a Bahrain bound passenger after recovery of a pistol and bullets at Sialkot Airport on Sunday.

The ASF sources said that during search of baggage of passenger Muhammad Ahsan Zaheer s/o Ghulam Zaheer leaving for Bahrain through private airline flight G9-552 at Sialkot International Airport, a pistol and 12 bullets were recovered. The ASF deported and arrested the accused Ahsan Zaheer, stated to be hailing from Shakararh who was later handed over to airport police for further investigation.—INP