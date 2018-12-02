Bahawalpur win 2nd PPL Blind Cricket trophy

Peshawar

Bahawalpur clinched the trophy after recording seven wickets victory against Peshawar in the final of the 2nd Pakistan Petroleum Ltd Blind Cricket played here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Bahawalpur won the toss and put Peshawar into bat. Both their dependent openers Mohsin Khan and Haroon Khan fell cheaply and gave early advantage to Bahawalpur. Sanaullah played well for his 79 runs and helped Peshawar to post 205 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. Shafiullah made 36 runs. Muhammad Ijaz took 3 wickets for 37.

Bahawalpur continued their winning spree and chased the target in 14.4 overs by just losing 3 wickets. Moeen Aslam remained unbeaten on 75 runs off 37 balls with help of 10 boundaries and 1 six. Rashid made 62 runs off 31 balls. Shafiullah took 2 wickets.—APP

