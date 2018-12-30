Bahawalpur or South Punjab province, consensus needed

Staff Reporter

The Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Usman Buzdar Saturday said that Bahawalpur province would be restored or Bahawalpur region would be made part of proposed Southern Punjab province.

The decision would be taken with consensus of all stakeholders, adding that no decision was made so far regarding establishment of Southern Punjab province secretariat.

He was talking to news conference here on Saturday after presiding over meeting of the Punjab cabinet held at Islamia University Bahawalpur (Old Campus).

Usman Buzdar said that Janobi Punjab Soba Mahaz was made on single point agenda of demarcation of Southern Punjab province. “We will meet our promises of making of a province for people of South Punjab,” he said.

In reply to a question, the CM said that committee had been formed at federal and provincial level to furnish their recommendations for demarcation of Southern Punjab province. We have been waiting for recommendations of federal and provincial committees set up for making of Southern Punjab province.

He was asked question whether Bahawalpur province would be restored through executive order and Southern Punjab would be made through legislation; he replied that the matters would be decided with consensus. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government had decided to take all decisions regarding making of Southern Punjab province with consensus.

He said that people of Bahawalpur were lucky that Punjab cabinet had convened its first ever meeting on Southern Punjab in Bahawalpur.

Answering to another question, he said that it was yet to be decided where Southern Punjab province secretariat would be established.

“So far, we did not decide where Southern Punjab province will be established,” he said, adding that however, the decision in this regard would be taken with consensus of all stakeholders.

He said that he visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital and listened to complaints regarding the hospital besides directing the officials to solve the issues.

He said that he also visited Model Bazaar Bahawalpur where shops were gutted in huge fire. He said that the government would help the affectees of fire incident.

He said that committee was also constituted to review encroachment issue. He said that ministers and provincial secretaries had been assigned duties to review issues and problems confronted by people in every area.

