Bahawalpur lifts PPL Blind Cricket Championship trophy

Islamabad

Bahawalpur won the final of the 1st Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind Cricket Championship 2017 by 137 runs against Gujranwala at National Cricket Ground, Islamabad on November 3. Gujranwala chasing the large total of 392 were all out for 255 in 30.5 overs.

Winning Captain Mohammad Waqas received the trophy from Deputy Managing Director PPL Muhammad Rafiq Vohra who was the chief guest on the occasion. He also presented Man of the Match award to Mohammad Rashid of Bahawalpur for his outstanding performance. Tournament’s best fielder, bowler and batsman were also recognized. Chairman, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah, General Secretary Islamabad Cricket Club of the Blind (ICCB), Bilal Satti as well as officials from PPL and ICCB were also present on the occasion.

Vohra appreciated the players for an impressive match. He reiterated PPL’s resolve to serve deserving communities, especially differently abled, with a focus on developing their full potential through its diverse and inclusive Corporate Social Responsibility Programme.

Satti commended PPL for supporting the tournament for differently abled to allow them to be part of the mainstream.

Earlier, two semi-final matches were played between Islamabad and Bahawalpur and Gujrawala and Peshawar teams on November 2 at Bhutto Cricket Ground, Islamabad.

Starting October 30, a total of eight matches were played between six teams from Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Bahawalpur, Okara and Islamabad during the five-day tournament organized by ICCB. PPL’s sponsorship covered the entire expenses of the tournament, including sport kit for each player and team officials.