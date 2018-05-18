Bahawalpur Institute of Science & Technology to be established at cost of Rs2290m: Baligh

BAHAWALPUR: Federal Minister for Education Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that Institute of Science and Technology Bill has been passed by National Assembly.

While talking to media persons here on Friday, Engr. Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the university would be completed with an estimated cost of 2290 million rupees.

He expressed gratitude towards Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and parliamentarians from opposition parties who helped in making this possible.

The Minister Education said that government is paying special attention on provision of high quality education to people of Pakistan in general and Southern Punjab in particular.

Engr. Baligh-ur-Rehman said that Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology is already operating in Rahim Yar Khan while Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences is near completion in Bahawalpur.

He further told that slaughter house of Bahawalpur would be shifted near veterinary university which will not only benefit the students of the university but the health issues of livestock at slaughter house will also be redressed.

Responding to a question, the Federal Minister for Education told that a grant of Rs 855 million was provided to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for various development projects. He told that funds of almost Rs 1200 million have been provided for Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Campuses of the university during last five years.

Engr. Baligh-ur-Rehman further told that NUST and National Defence University (NDU) will open their campuses at DHA Bahawalpur which will provide better opportunities to the students and academia of Bahawalpur. He said that education was one of the major priorities of the government and billions of rupees were spent in the sector.