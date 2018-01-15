Baharia sunflower cultivation should be completed by mid February

Faisalabad

The agriculture experts have advised farmers to start Baharia sunflower cultivation immediately and complete it by mid of February to get a bumper crop.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said here on Sunday that from January 1 to mid February was the best suitable time for Baharia cultivation of sunflower. Therefore, growers should immediately start sunflower cultivation and complete it by mid of February as last sowing could not only damage quality of the grain but it also cause loss in production.—APP