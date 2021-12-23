Baghlan officials vow to shut illegal pharmacies, clinics

Information and Cultural Affairs director in northern Baghlan province pledged to shut all clinics and pharmacies that operated without license.

Mawlavi Asadullah Mustafa Hashami made the pledge after a local media published an investigative report on the matter.

The report said 30 pharmacies and four health centers in Baghlan province have been operating without license due to collusion between former health officials and the owners of these pharmacies and health centers.

The pharmacies and health centers that have been operating in Baghlan over the past few years have been named by the media in this report and the views of current and former officials have also been taken.

According to Hashami hundreds of youth graduated from pharmacy annually but still unprofessional people are operating the medical stores.

He said all illegal pharmacies and clinics had been given one month ultimatum to sold their equipment and medicines on registered pharmacy and shut their shops.

Baghlan Public Health Director told media: “The report was very effective and thy always strived to disclose realities. We give illegal pharmacies one month time to sell out their equipment.”