Badin villages have no pure drinking water

Chairman, petroleum social development committee Badin and MNA, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur presided over a meeting of oil social welfare committee held here on the other day. The meeting was participated by Deputy Commissioner Badin, Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Chairman, District Council Badin, Ali Asghar Halepoto, MPA Badin, Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah, Chairmans of municipal committee, town committees, union councils, members of committee and representitive of United Energy Pakistan (UEP) Ali Arsalan Soomro and others.

While addressing the meeting Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur said he has visited different villages situated near oil fields and found that those villagers were deprived of pure drinking water. He said despite of limited sources and funds they were striving to provide pure drinking water.

