Badin traders agree with WAPDA for six hours power outage

Staff Reporter

Badin

The representatives of different Trader Organizations of Badin agreed with Badin WAPDA authorities for six hours power-outage within twenty-four hours by the facilitation of Badin Police.

According to reports the Anjman Tajran, Tajir Ittehad, motor bike show room association, furniture association, medical stores association, Sarafa association and other traders associations of Badin staged protest demonstration at Mehran Chowk Badin against ongoing heavy and unannounced electricity failure in the city and adjoining areas.

The protest led by Ghulam Hussain Soomro, Ghulam Husnain Khuwaja, Khan sahib Allah Bachayo Memon, Imtiaz Memon, M. Sharif Khoso, Mukhtiar Jaffery, Shah Nawaz Zarger and others.

They also paid sit in for several hours along very busy road which caused suspension of traffic. The protesters burnt the tyres and chanted slogans against HESCO Badin and concerned authorities for such in justification.

While they also observed the token strike outside of Badin Press Club for several hours where they also chanted huge slogans against the atrocities of WAPDA authorities where addressing the gathering representatives of different traders associations said it was monopoly and high headedness of EX-EN, SDO Hesco Badin and concerned authorities adding that people of Badin were sustaining very miserable conditions.

They elaborated that due to heavy power outages for 14 to 16 hours, business community was tolerating huge economic loss and poor laborers of daily wages were sustaining starvation.

On the other hand, SHO Badin and HESCO authorities negotiated with protesters and held negotiations at SSP office Badin where WAPDA authorities assured that load shedding will be done for six hours only in the city areas and representatives of different traders organizations were agreed on the decision and called back the call of the protest.