Badin SIE deprives of basic amenities

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

During the regime of Muhammad Khan Junejo, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Small Industries Estates (SIEs) were introduced in Badin, Mithi, Thatta, Sujawal and other districts of Sindh province amid to reduce unemployment, poverty, stable economy and boost up small and micro business and make trend of small industries and assist business community. Lack of interest of the Govt & its carelessness has turned such projects as source of officials to make their properties and monthly salaries for the employees recruited in huge number. Badin small industry estate which comprises more than 22 acres among four has occupied by the land grabbers and more than 100 plots were deprived of essential facilities and assistance.