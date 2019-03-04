Badin PPP holds ‘Pakistan Zindaabad’ rally

Staff Report

Badin

Hundreds of workers, office bearers and citizens of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Badin chapter in including PPP Youth Wing, PPP labour Wing and others have taken out “Pakistan Zindaabad, Pak Forces Zindaabad rally” on Sunday amid to assure their full support to Pakistan forces if any untoward situation with India happens.

The rally was passed through different main wayfarers of city and concluded at outside of the Badin Press Club.

The participants carried national and party flags along with banners and placards inscribed with slogans expressing their full support against any misadventure and unity against India.

The speakers, including Mohammad Ramzan Chandio, President, PPP Badin chapter, Haji Sain Bux Jamali, General Secretary, PPP, Badin chapter, Haji Taj Mohammad Mallah, MPA, Badin, Fida Hussain Mandhro, Ameer Khoso, Haji Allah Dino Chandio, vice Chairman, district council Badin, Khan Sahib Jamali, president, PPP, youth wing and others while addressing the participants of rally and later on talking with journalists here at Badin Press Club showed thier full support with Pak forces and said there was need for unity to counter external threats facing the country.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that external forces were trying to destabilize the country by irritated activities on Pakistan borders but they must know that people of Pakistan are stand with thier forces at all time adding they stressed the people to stand with Pak forces to face Indian aggression.

They participants appreciated the Pakistan Air Force for shooting down two Indian fighter jets inside Pakistani territory and described it a brave step on the part of Pak forces.

They vowed that the entire nation would be part of the Pakistani security forces in case of war with India happens saying that the people of province would fight side by side with the armed forces in case of war with India.

