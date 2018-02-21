Badin being marginalized due to inequitable distribution: Fahmeeda Mirza

ISLAMABAD : Former Speaker National Assembly and senior PPP leader Dr. Fahmeeda Mirza has said that both federal and Sindh govt are violating Article 37 and 38 by not treating Badin at par with other districts.

Speaking on National Assembly floor, Dr. Fahmeeda Mirza said that her district Badin is being marginalized due to inequitable distribution of resources.

She spoke about 1991 water accord and said that it is being violated. She reminded both federal and Sindh Provincial Govt about article 37 of the constitution, which ensures the social justice for all and eradicate all the social evils, while article 38 protects the right of economic well being of all the people including their access to equitable resources, jobs and development schemes.

Criticizing Sindh Govt’s approach towards Badin district, Dr. Fahmeeda said that Sindh Govt has not included her district Badin in the EU funded food security program.

She said that it is violation of the constitution by depriving people of Badin from basic necessities.

She appreciated water Commission for taking notice on contamination in drinking water and compelled Sindh Govt to look into matter very seriously.

Orignally published by INP