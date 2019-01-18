Badin district council reviews uplift schemes

Staff Reporter

Badin

Session of district council Badin held in the hall of Mir Ghulam Muhammad Khan Talpur which was chaired by vice chairman, Haji Allah dino Chandio. The session discussed different matters and reviewed development schemes of district council.

While elected members of different union councils raised voice against shortage of irrigatory and potable water and illegal transport. While addressing PPP Information secretary, district Badin and member of district council, Fida Hussain Mandhro, Nadir Hussain Khuwaja, Mir Muhammad Bux Talpur, Abdul Ghafoor Nizamani, Abdul Aziz Dero, Sher Muhammad Chandio, Shamsheed Kahkashan Bhurgri, Lutuf Ali Malkani said due to inefficiency and incompetency of irrigation department, theft of water and injustified distribution Badin was suffered of water shortage causing agriculture of the district destroyed and damaged.

