Young children are easy target for pedophile . Mostly kids in Pakistan are unaware of bad touch.

They don’t even know how to react in such a situation, owing to which child molestation is increasing in our society. To save our children it’s now compulsory for parents and teachers to create awareness regarding bad touch. Our children need parental support and guidance. We have to tell them that they are not alone.

RAMSHA AJAZ

Karachi

