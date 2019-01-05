Bad results of capitalism

In history human suffered from several societies from the day of his birth like Stone Age, tribalism, monarchy and feudalism. In these all societies the living standard of human varied according to his society because economic, political and social levels of above societies were being different. Currently capitalist societies are established throughout the world via the hegemony of bourgeoisie. This supremacy introduced the class struggle between upper class (i.e. bourgeoisie) and lower class (i.e. proletariat). Resultantly, societies are showing inequalities among humans. These inequalities among humans are accounted for economic, political, and social injustices. In majority humans are deprived from basic necessities like water, food, houses, clothes, education, etc.

Capitalists have enhanced the looting of human capital and rights by their fraudulent policies because they have occupied politics so that they can continuously increase their wealth. Multinational companies of oil, gas, food, medicine, telecommunication, electronics, etc are playing dangerous role for their domination over innocent people. Logically capitalists of multinational companies have imposed war in several regions of the world, so that they can loot mineral resources of these regions and to easily use these regions for their vested interests. As a result of the absence of successful political struggle in these regions thousands and thousands of innocent people have been killed by the strong coalitions of multinational companies.

In every field of life human research have been hijacked as a result of this cruel system because capitalism hold numerous conflicts. These conflicts erupt with biggest economic, political, social, and scientific sufferers like international and national pharmaceutical companies have been limited in their research that which kind of efficient medicines will be invented for the treatments of various dangerous diseases.

GHANI JAMALI

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp