It is common to see many people using earphones for long periods of time. The young and teenagers talk on mobile phone and listen music using earphones without realising how harmful the use of earphones is. According to a research, regular use of earphones can damage your hearing leading to permanent hearing loss.

A part from this various medical health studies indicated that using earphones can cause brain cancer. Mobile phones produce low-level electromagnetic waves that are very dangerous for brain.

It is important for our young generation to get awareness about the bad effects of earphones so that they should avoid regular usage. It is also the duty of parents not to allow their children to use earphones consistently and media should also spread awareness about the bad effects of mobile phones and earphones.

MAHGUL HABIB

Via email

