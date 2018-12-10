Bad condition of roads

Through the column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw

the attention of the higher authorities towards the serious issue of our city Karachi. As we know that the citizens of Karachi are facing the poor condition of road from many days. Almost every road has been ruined which cause a lot of inconvenience to the people, causing traffic jams during the peak office hours and frequent accidents. Instead of overcoming on this matter people of Karachi are facing worst conditions than before with the passage of time. Students, office workers are also facing many problem to reach their destination and some people face accidents because of these poor conditions of road which is creates traffic. I hope the authorities will take immediate action against this problem and solve this problem as soon as possible.

RAFIA ABDUL JABBAR

Karachi

