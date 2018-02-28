Backward class country..!

WITH so many advantages for the backward classes in India, many forward class citizens are trying to certify themselves as backward and the day is coming when the whole nation may be known as backward!

The philosopher cum astrologer cum godman rubbed his hands with glee and ghee while smiling at his enlightened following. “This new move on the part of the elitist forward bloc to step back and become part of the great Indian backward castes will show the rest of the world our truly ancient laid back culture. They will know we are a great people.

Instead of wasting time and effort like them, striving stupidly to gain entry into Fortune 500, we want only recognition as poor and down trodden. Instead of showing off, showing the world we are super superior powers we proudly claim our backward status with pride.” He smiled with glee and licked the ghee from sticky fingers. Outside a palatial house, in a posh residential area, a smiling father got out of his Mercedes and walked into the room where his son was studying for his medical entrance test.

“Go out and play,” he told his son, embracing him. “I have been granted backward class status. You are now part of a special category. Your seat is reserved, so is your job, your future is booked. Here go and spend this money I have saved with your friends. You are now part of a chosen breed. Burn those books. You will not need them anymore.”

The principal of an engineering college looked at the pretty young lady secretary in his office with relief. “I will now have a lot of spare time for you,” he promised her. “No more will I have to segregate admissions into reserved seats for special categories, the whole nation has now become one huge backyard of one huge class. Come over here, I want you to be a little forward in this backward jungle!”

An aged sportsmen who was once a cha mpion in an obscure stick welding game called hockey, grinned showing all his seventy five teeth, five his own and seventy which his dentist cousin had added for effect. “Good morning father,” he told the priest of the church he went to. “I am working hard to see we will all be a backward community.”

The poor priest who Sunday after Sunday tried to push his flock into excelling in their respective fields, wondered what his grinning parishioner was trying to say. “Why father we can also claim backward class reservations in heaven!” he said, opening his mouth to show the poor priest his whole set of dentures.

But at the UN, the Secretary General looked at the Indian envoy with consternation, “You are asking for permanent representation in the Security Council?” he asked. The Indian envoy nodded his head affirmatively and gave him a piece of paper. The secretary general looked at the paper and then threw it away. “We have no special reservation policies for backward class nations,” he said.

The Indian ambassador rang the prime minister who looked at his PA with despair. “What do we do?” he shouted in panic. “What do we do with a whole nation of backward class certified holders, if we are not recognised outside?”

