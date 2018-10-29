Backward areas development govt’s top priority: Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar has said that development of backward areas of the province is top priority of the government.

Talking to various delegations which called on him at his office in Lahore on Monday, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that special attention is being paid on development of the neglected areas to bring them in par with other areas.

He said that economy of country has been put on the right track and soon we will achieve the destination of prosperous Pakistan.

The Chief Minister said that government is committed to provide all basic facilities to masses, resolve the problems faced by them and no stone will be left unturned in this connection.

CM Buzdar urged that elected representatives and masses as well should extend all possible cooperation in the efforts of the government for development and progress.

