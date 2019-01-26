Backsliding of US politics

Mahrukh A Mughal

THE recent US midterm elections have left many aghast due to the not so expected outcome. The elections have further crystallized the new trends in the American democracy though not very welcome and the ways it has been running since past ten years and likelihood to drift to authoritarianism and autocracy on which path Trump has put it now. It has given birth to a new phenomenon called “Backsliding” and many political thinkers believe it has now come to stay, which is not a good development for a country like “Great America.” Democratic backsliding refers to the subtle, gradual deterioration of democratic institutions and practices, the erosion of elements like free and fair elections, freedom of speech and association, and the rule of law. General perception is that the Trump Administration and its Republican allies have contributed to backsliding, especially by undermining competitive elections and the rule of law. “The checks imposed on the government are much weaker than they were two years ago,” says a University of Chicago law professor, citing the failure of Inspector Generals to hold Cabinet officials to account.

President Donald Trump’s partisan attacks on prosecutors and the disinclination of Congressional Republicans to meaningfully challenge the President. It is natural that the Democrats victory will provide a meaningful check on those trends. The Democratic House would at the most obviously curb Trump’s worst impulses through investigation. There are also risks to democratic backsliding that arise due to Democrats’ victory in the House. Democratic control over a house of Congress runs the risk of encouraging more unilateral action from Trump a kind of “constitutional hardball” that contributes to a concentration of power in the Presidency which itself a democratic risk factor. Democrats in turn, might pursue a “tit for tat” strategy as the new majority party in one house, undermining regular order and denying the minority the ability to offer amendments or participate in investigation. Harvard political scientists Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt have argued that “forbearance” by parties, in which they decline to engage in that kind of hardball even when provoked, helps preserve democratic institutions by foreclosing the use of technically legitimate techniques to undermine the rule of law, fair elections, and the like. Analysts of backsliding, however, disagree on the importance of forbearance. Some of this difference comes down to different assessments of the current dangers — those who think the current dangers are higher are more apt to say ‘screw minority rights, democrats in power must crush their opponents before they get up off the mat.” If considering democrats and the happenings in summer of 2011, last time the US transitioned from single-party to divided government. The United States almost defaulted on its debts, which would have plunged entire world economy into a financial crisis, destroyed hundreds of billions if not trillions in wealth, and caused needless human misery.

President Barrack Obama and then House Speaker John Boehner were not able to agree on tax and spending policy, and Boehner declined to authorize more borrowing unless his demands were satisfied. They eventually reached an agreement. However, if that brinkmanship had ended differently, the costs would have been tremendous. Moreover, with a mercurial and unreliable negotiator like Trump at the table, and a Democratic Party facing pressure to use all the tools at its disposal to fight him, the odds of a similar fight going badly now are high. Less catastrophic would be a government shutdown like the brief ones that occurred earlier this year. Shutdowns needlessly hurt government employees but do not cause broader economic calamity and are generally treat as an acceptable cost of negotiating. However, they might increase in frequency especially because they correctly perceived as less dangerous than a debt-ceiling breach.

More seriously than either would be the kind of breach confrontation, that is common in Latin America. Gretchen Helmke, a political scientist at the University of Rochester, in her book “Institutions on Edge,” covers examples like Hugo Chavez in Venezuela and Rafael Correa in Ecuador creating “constituent assemblies” to challenge the legitimacy of Congress, and the efforts of Guatemala’s Jorge Serrano Elías (who failed) and Peru’s Alberto Fujimori (who succeeded) to actually close their Congresses down. We are a long way from Trump doing the latter, or even the more modest “constituent assembly” step, but divided government makes it likelier, he will try. Trump supporter, Brian Kemp, the Secretary of State and Chief Elections Officer in Georgia, announced an investigation into the state Democratic Party, mere days before the election in what certainly looked like an effort to swing the vote. His victory, and that of colleagues like Ron De Santis in Florida, could send a dangerous message that they can make such anti-democratic manoeuvres — and get away with it. In the Florida state-wide races, Democrats “over performed” their traditional margins in urban and suburban areas, home to many educated whites and Latinos. However, Republicans won enormous victories in Florida’s less educated, more culturally Southern rural areas, resulting in GOP victories in both races. It was a continuation of the general, but dangerous, trend of campaigning and succeeding on “colour” basis and provoking “white nationalism”. The visibly encouraging sign that the educated whites did not largely vote for Trump bodes well for the traditional free America where rule of Law still prevails and press enjoys perfect freedom.

— The author, a freelance columnist, is based in Lahore.

