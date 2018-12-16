Backlog in higher judiciary

THE Senate was informed on Friday that there are over three

hundred and fifty thousand pending cases in the Supreme Court and high courts. Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Nasim told the House that there is highest number of pending cases in Lahore High Court followed by Sindh High Court.

The statement of the Minister has once again highlighted the dismal state of dispensation of justice and the need to take measures to improve the situation. The issue has been there since long and successive governments and chief justices have been making tall claims about tackling of the problem but the situation is compounding with the passage of every day. It is often said that the entire system can be transformed if there are reforms in police and judiciary but the question arises who will take the practical measures for the purpose. Though the Minister claimed that the Government is working on a law that would make it possible to complete civil procedure in two years and it would take just fifteen days to get a succession certificate. People are greatly appreciating the keen interest being taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar to improve conditions in different spheres of life. If an individual can make such an impact on the overall environment and conditions then one can imagine the level of improvement if entire judiciary is fully functional, active and delivering. It is because of this that saner elements of the society wish that the Chief Justice should devote his full attention to reformation of his institution for the sake of a better future for people of Pakistan. This would be his greatest contribution to the cause of the people and the country. We believe that the situation can improve with the induction of right people into judiciary, weeding out of rampant corruption, creation of more posts of judges to cope with the growing number of cases, proper training of judges and provision of modern day facilities to them, and introduction of evening shift in all courts.

Share on: WhatsApp