Back to back premieres of Load Wedding took media by storm

The premieres of the much-anticipated film “Load Wedding” – a social comedy / family drama by Filmwala Pictures and Geo Films, were held in Lahore, Dubai and Karachi on 18th, 19th and 21st of August respectively.

A number of luminaries graced the premieres including Faysal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam, Adnan Siddiqui, Angeline Malik, Abdullah Kadwani, Ayesha Omar, Bilal Ashraf, Humayun Saeed, Bilal Lashari, Amanat Ali etc.

The film is enthralling with the right amount of comedy and flawless dance moves. The captivating plot revolves around Raja, who is head over heels for Meeru, and his struggles to marry his first and only love. The movie also highlights the sensitive topic of dowry without any serious undertones, so that people can perceive the intended messages in a lighter mood.

Fizza Ali Meerza, CEO Filmwala Pictures was all smiles at the premiere and claimed, “It is a surreal feeling to see people’s reaction to Load Wedding at the premiere of the movie because we have put our heart and soul into Load Wedding.

I am expecting an incredible response at the release of the movie due to the immensity of love people have shown right from the beginning of Load Wedding.”

The film is enthralling with the right amount of comedy and flawless dance moves.

The captivating plot revolves around Raja, who is head over heels for Meeru, and his struggles to marry his first and only love. A number of luminaries graced the premieres including Faysal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam, Adnan Siddiqui, Angeline Malik, Abdullah Kadwani, Ayesha Omar, Bilal Ashraf, Humayun Saeed, Bilal Lashari, Amanat Ali etc.

The movie also highlights the sensitive topic of dowry without any serious undertones, so that people can perceive the intended messages in a lighter mood.

Nabeel Qureshi, Director Load Wedding excitedly stated, “The response we received in each premiere was literally phenomenal and I am sure that the movie will bring out the same response from the audience once it releases.”Fizza Ali Meerza, CEO Filmwala Pictures was all smiles at the premiere and claimed, “It is a surreal feeling to see people’s reaction to Load Wedding at the premiere of the movie because we have put our heart and soul into Load Wedding.The movie also highlights the sensitive topic of dowry without any serious undertones, so that people can perceive the intended messages in a lighter mood.I am expecting an incredible response at the release of the movie due to the immensity of love people have shown right from the beginning of Load Wedding.”

Load Wedding has been earning rave reviews since its first trailer release. The movie was released by Distribution Club in Pakistan and Zee International Studios worldwide this Eid-ul-Azha and has been taking cinema fanatics by storm from past two days—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp